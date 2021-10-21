ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,381,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,693 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of ONE Gas worth $398,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in ONE Gas by 50.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. raised its stake in ONE Gas by 19.4% during the second quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 20,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Partners Group Holding AG raised its stake in ONE Gas by 2.1% during the first quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 209,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,093,000 after purchasing an additional 4,287 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in ONE Gas during the first quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in ONE Gas by 9.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of ONE Gas stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total transaction of $57,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,326.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ONE Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.50.

Shares of OGS stock opened at $68.13 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.56. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.52 and a 52 week high of $82.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.44.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $315.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONE Gas Profile

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It also offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

