ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Stock Position Lifted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 552,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.03% of ONE Gas worth $40,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGS. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of ONE Gas stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total transaction of $57,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $697,326.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on OGS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on ONE Gas from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

Shares of ONE Gas stock opened at $68.13 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.44. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.52 and a 1-year high of $82.40.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $315.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It also offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

