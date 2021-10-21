Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires New Holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BEPC. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 60,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Mirova raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mirova now owns 13,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 28,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 11,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 463,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,411,000 after purchasing an additional 11,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BEPC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Renewable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Brookfield Renewable from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

BEPC stock opened at $40.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.94. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.08 and a fifty-two week high of $63.31.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Equities analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.3038 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

