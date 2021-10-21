Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Buys New Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,682 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 5,094 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,132 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,845 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,638 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 8,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total value of $1,492,602.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.
KEYS opened at $174.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.40, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.77 and a 12 month high of $182.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $171.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.28.
Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 17.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.
Keysight Technologies Profile
Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.
