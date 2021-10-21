Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Buys New Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,682 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 5,094 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,132 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,845 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,638 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

In other news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 8,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total value of $1,492,602.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KEYS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $158.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.91.

KEYS opened at $174.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.40, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.77 and a 12 month high of $182.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $171.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.28.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 17.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.