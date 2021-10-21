Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $270,000 Stock Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reduced its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,907 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 422,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,724,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 185,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,102,000 after buying an additional 19,114 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 436,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,569,000 after buying an additional 27,168 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,111,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,249,000 after buying an additional 56,302 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,365,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,594,000 after buying an additional 140,472 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PFG opened at $69.77 on Thursday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.50 and a 1-year high of $69.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.62.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.01%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.90.

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

