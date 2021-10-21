Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Lowers Position in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lessened its stake in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,243 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,645 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBOC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in International Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,722,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,582,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,075,665 shares of the bank’s stock worth $260,889,000 after buying an additional 124,473 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 413,223 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,322,000 after buying an additional 91,636 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,062,823 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,336,000 after buying an additional 89,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IBOC opened at $42.59 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.60. International Bancshares Co. has a one year low of $26.27 and a one year high of $53.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.27.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The bank reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 38.40%.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from International Bancshares’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.55. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th.

International Bancshares Profile

International Bancshares Corp. is a financial holding company, which provides banking services for commercial, consumer, and international customers of South, Central, and Southeast Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It engages in the business of banking, including the acceptance of checking and savings deposits and the making of commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile and other installment and term loans.

