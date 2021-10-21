Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Makes New Investment in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in O-I Glass by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 88,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 22,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass stock opened at $14.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.85. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $19.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 76.08% and a net margin of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OI. Seaport Global Securities upgraded O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised O-I Glass from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities began coverage on O-I Glass in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Truist began coverage on O-I Glass in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on O-I Glass in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.63.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

