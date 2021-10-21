Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases Shares of 27,732 F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 27,732 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,044 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 167.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director William B. Campbell acquired 2,827 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $32,651.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of F.N.B. stock opened at $12.26 on Thursday. F.N.B. Co. has a 52-week low of $7.06 and a 52-week high of $13.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.35.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $321.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.91 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Several brokerages have commented on FNB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.47 price objective (down from $13.50) on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.99.

F.N.B. Profile

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

