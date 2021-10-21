Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Takes $218,000 Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,053 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Lumen Technologies by 5.9% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lumen Technologies by 18.1% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Lumen Technologies by 8.8% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its position in Lumen Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 364,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,859,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Lumen Technologies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 153,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

LUMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

In other news, Director Steven T. Clontz bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $59,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 297,515 shares in the company, valued at $3,564,229.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUMN opened at $12.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.10. The company has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.41 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $16.60.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a positive return on equity of 16.28%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.88%.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

