Oppenheimer Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Cummins in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 18th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now expects that the company will earn $4.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.07. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cummins’ FY2022 earnings at $18.63 EPS.

Get Cummins alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cummins from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cummins has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.27.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $242.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. Cummins has a one year low of $212.80 and a one year high of $277.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $233.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The company’s revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMI. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

About Cummins

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.