Oppenheimer Weighs in on Hamilton Lane Incorporated’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hamilton Lane in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.28 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.95.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.16. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 60.79% and a net margin of 35.04%. The company had revenue of $79.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hamilton Lane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.75.

Shares of HLNE stock opened at $95.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Hamilton Lane has a 1 year low of $67.51 and a 1 year high of $97.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18 and a beta of 0.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,936,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,589,000 after acquiring an additional 30,519 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,624,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,167,000 after acquiring an additional 34,852 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,794,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,923,000 after acquiring an additional 838,636 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,021,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,498,000 after acquiring an additional 49,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,014,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,431,000 after acquiring an additional 350,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Hamilton Lane news, Chairman Hartley R. Rogers sold 11,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total value of $966,631.05. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 14,772 shares in the company, valued at $1,243,063.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Juan Delgado-Moreira sold 61,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total value of $5,205,855.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,227,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,329,383.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

