OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) CEO William J. Febbo Sells 16,666 Shares

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) CEO William J. Febbo sold 16,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total value of $1,403,277.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

OptimizeRx stock opened at $93.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 776.25 and a beta of 0.66. OptimizeRx Co. has a 52 week low of $19.13 and a 52 week high of $93.63.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $13.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.35 million. OptimizeRx had a return on equity of 2.26% and a net margin of 3.98%. On average, analysts predict that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in OptimizeRx during the first quarter worth about $31,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in OptimizeRx during the first quarter worth about $48,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in OptimizeRx by 2,188.6% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in OptimizeRx during the third quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in OptimizeRx during the first quarter worth about $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OPRX shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.20.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.

