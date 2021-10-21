Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) Given “Overweight” Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Orchard Therapeutics’ FY2021 earnings at ($1.26) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.78) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ORTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Orchard Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Orchard Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Orchard Therapeutics stock opened at $2.08 on Monday. Orchard Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $9.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.08. The company has a current ratio of 7.43, a quick ratio of 7.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.12.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts predict that Orchard Therapeutics will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Orchard Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Orchard Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Orchard Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Orchard Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. 63.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Orchard Therapeutics

Orchard Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing gene therapies for patients with rare disorders. The company focuses on its autologous ex vivo gene therapy approach on three therapeutic rare disease franchise areas: primary immune deficiencies, neurometabolic disorders, and hemoglobinopathies.

