O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $600.46.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James cut O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 19,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.72, for a total value of $12,102,268.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.56, for a total value of $3,007,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,562 shares of company stock worth $42,483,487. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth about $541,071,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth about $557,951,000. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 197.7% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 932,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $527,758,000 after purchasing an additional 619,025 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 13.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,809,244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,590,622,000 after purchasing an additional 341,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,035.7% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 334,522 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $189,415,000 after purchasing an additional 305,067 shares in the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ORLY traded up $18.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $663.03. The stock had a trading volume of 15,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,773. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $603.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $573.17. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12 month low of $424.03 and a 12 month high of $648.44. The company has a market capitalization of $45.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 757.31% and a net margin of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive will post 27.65 EPS for the current year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

