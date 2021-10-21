Orvana Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORVMF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Orvana Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORVMF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 58,000 shares, a growth of 22.4% from the September 15th total of 47,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

OTCMKTS:ORVMF opened at $0.28 on Thursday. Orvana Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.28 and a 200-day moving average of $0.29.

About Orvana Minerals

Orvana Minerals Corp. engages in the evaluation, development and mining of precious and base metal deposits. Its properties include El Valle Mine and Carlés Mine, and Don Mario Mine. The company was founded on May 9, 1945 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

