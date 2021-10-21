Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) General Counsel Sells $171,570.00 in Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $171,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Outset Medical stock opened at $52.65 on Thursday. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.03 and a 12-month high of $66.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.49. The company has a quick ratio of 11.82, a current ratio of 12.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.60 and its 200-day moving average is $48.22.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.10. Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 37.89% and a negative net margin of 170.05%. The company had revenue of $25.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.11 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Outset Medical in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Outset Medical from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.25.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 219.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Institutional investors own 99.94% of the company’s stock.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

