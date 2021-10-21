PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Truist raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $55.00. Truist currently has a buy rating on the stock. PacWest Bancorp traded as high as $48.38 and last traded at $48.37, with a volume of 9082 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.88.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PACW. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PACW. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $65,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.60.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 39.30%. The business had revenue of $327.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.62%.

About PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

