PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Holdings Raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) by 1,746.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,469 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 229,339 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.29% of PagerDuty worth $10,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in PagerDuty by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 36,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 14,532 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 728,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,007,000 after purchasing an additional 58,732 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 355.6% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,027,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,651,000 after purchasing an additional 834,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the 1st quarter valued at $700,000. Institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,362 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total transaction of $62,965.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total transaction of $205,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 229,806 shares of company stock worth $9,736,006. 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.85.

Shares of PagerDuty stock opened at $42.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.43. PagerDuty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.90 and a twelve month high of $58.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.70 and a beta of 1.30.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.90% and a negative return on equity of 27.60%. The business had revenue of $67.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

