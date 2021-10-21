Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pampa Energía S.A. is the largest fully integrated electricity company in Argentina. Through its subsidiaries, the Company is engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Argentina. “

PAM opened at $20.89 on Wednesday. Pampa Energía has a 12 month low of $10.94 and a 12 month high of $21.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.05.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $1.17. Pampa Energía had a positive return on equity of 12.67% and a negative net margin of 17.94%. The firm had revenue of $346.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.54 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pampa Energía will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAM. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 283.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 1,090.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 6,022 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pampa Energía during the 2nd quarter worth about $156,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pampa Energía during the 1st quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pampa Energía during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. 13.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pampa Energía

Pampa Energía SA engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electricity Generation, Distribution of Energy, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Others. The Electricity Generation segment includes electricity generation activities through the operation of hydro and thermal power plants as well as wind farms.

