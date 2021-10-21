Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Short Interest Up 21.5% in September

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,430,000 shares, a growth of 21.5% from the September 15th total of 2,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ PAAS opened at $25.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.73. Pan American Silver has a twelve month low of $22.27 and a twelve month high of $39.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $382.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.04 million. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business’s revenue was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAAS. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Pan American Silver in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Pan American Silver by 250.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pan American Silver during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Pan American Silver by 281.3% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in Pan American Silver during the second quarter worth about $91,000. 44.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PAAS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pan American Silver has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.25.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

