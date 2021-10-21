Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Price Target Increased to C$25.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Raymond James from C$20.00 to C$25.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.36% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Paramount Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$19.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Paramount Resources to an “outperform” rating and set a C$28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$16.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$20.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$21.38.

Shares of Paramount Resources stock opened at C$19.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.62 billion and a PE ratio of 19.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$16.17 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.61. Paramount Resources has a 1 year low of C$2.14 and a 1 year high of C$20.68.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$274.75 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paramount Resources will post 2.0099998 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paramount Resources news, Senior Officer David Blake Reid purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$12.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 21,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$273,646.90. Insiders have acquired a total of 4,700 shares of company stock valued at $63,475 in the last 90 days.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

