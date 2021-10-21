Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.67.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PAYA shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Paya in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities started coverage on Paya in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on Paya in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Paya in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Paya in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paya during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paya during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in shares of Paya during the second quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Paya during the first quarter valued at about $118,000.

PAYA traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.95. 454,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,230,745. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 0.03. Paya has a 1-year low of $8.99 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.66.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $63.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.88 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Paya will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

About Paya

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

