Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target Raised to $500.00 at Mizuho

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Mizuho from $400.00 to $500.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential downside of 2.46% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PAYC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $417.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $420.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $457.33.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Shares of PAYC opened at $512.63 on Thursday. Paycom Software has a 1 year low of $302.44 and a 1 year high of $529.92. The company has a market cap of $30.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $488.99 and a 200-day moving average of $409.71.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.47. Paycom Software had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The company had revenue of $242.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.23 million. Analysts predict that Paycom Software will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.96, for a total value of $680,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jon Evans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.83, for a total value of $1,127,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,200 shares of company stock worth $1,949,955. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the third quarter valued at $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 66.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at $53,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 115.9% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 149 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.