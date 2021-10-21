Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $174.20 Million

Analysts expect Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) to announce $174.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Paylocity’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $175.90 million and the lowest is $173.28 million. Paylocity posted sales of $135.79 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paylocity will report full-year sales of $795.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $792.50 million to $806.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $953.32 million, with estimates ranging from $923.53 million to $969.16 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Paylocity.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.39. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $167.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.14 million.

PCTY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Paylocity in a report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Paylocity from $272.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Paylocity from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. DA Davidson began coverage on Paylocity in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Paylocity from $184.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.54.

In related news, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 38,234 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.21, for a total transaction of $9,642,997.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,808,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,158,355.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 28,784 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.00, for a total value of $7,426,272.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,126,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,128,737,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,193 shares of company stock valued at $29,058,493. Insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Paylocity by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Paylocity by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Paylocity in the 3rd quarter valued at $285,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Paylocity in the 3rd quarter valued at $758,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Paylocity in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paylocity stock traded up $6.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $296.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,839. Paylocity has a 12 month low of $154.26 and a 12 month high of $299.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $270.76 and a 200 day moving average of $216.29. The company has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 238.37 and a beta of 1.31.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

