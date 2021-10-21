Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Price Target Raised to $280.00

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Mizuho from $220.00 to $280.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 3.49% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Paylocity from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Paylocity in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Paylocity from $272.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $203.71 price objective (up previously from $194.00) on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.92.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Paylocity stock opened at $290.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of 232.11 and a beta of 1.31. Paylocity has a 12-month low of $154.26 and a 12-month high of $298.63.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $167.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.14 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 16.19%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paylocity will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 15,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.95, for a total transaction of $4,392,703.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.81, for a total transaction of $54,962.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 112,193 shares of company stock valued at $29,058,493. Insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Paylocity by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,895 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,002 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.