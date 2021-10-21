PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Position Boosted by Aureus Asset Management LLC

Aureus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 219,316 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,354 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up about 4.1% of Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $63,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 10.4% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 424,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $123,752,000 after buying an additional 39,837 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,712,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,387,305,000 after purchasing an additional 369,419 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 47,194 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 739,612 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $180,369,000 after purchasing an additional 61,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Asset Management grew its stake in PayPal by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 15,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,656,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.92.

Shares of PayPal stock traded down $10.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $247.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 715,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,432,339. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $273.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.08. The firm has a market cap of $291.11 billion, a PE ratio of 61.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.81 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,548,106.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total value of $2,752,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,270,794.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,463,923. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

