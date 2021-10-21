PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, a drop of 17.8% from the September 15th total of 1,460,000 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days.

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 10,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.38 per share, for a total transaction of $134,455.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in PBF Logistics during the third quarter worth approximately $283,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in PBF Logistics during the second quarter worth approximately $582,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in PBF Logistics by 675.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 268,408 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after buying an additional 233,781 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in PBF Logistics by 9.9% during the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,007 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in PBF Logistics during the second quarter worth approximately $9,915,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, R. F. Lafferty decreased their price objective on shares of PBF Logistics from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.13.

PBF Logistics stock opened at $14.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $902.11 million, a PE ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.81. PBF Logistics has a 12-month low of $6.92 and a 12-month high of $16.70.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $89.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.21 million. PBF Logistics had a net margin of 42.05% and a return on equity of 86.03%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th.

PBF Logistics Company Profile

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, operates, develops and acquires crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and similar logistics assets. It operates through two operating segments: Transportation and Terminaling Segment, and Storage Segment. The Storage segment consists of 30 tanks for storing crude oil, refined products and intermediates.

