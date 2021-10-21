PEAK6 Investments LLC Sells 57,950 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

PEAK6 Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 57,950 shares during the quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEO. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in NeoGenomics by 516.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the second quarter valued at $92,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 641.8% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 69.8% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the second quarter valued at $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of NeoGenomics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.83.

NASDAQ NEO opened at $44.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.97 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.14. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a one year low of $36.00 and a one year high of $61.57.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $121.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.50 million. NeoGenomics had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 0.84%. Equities analysts expect that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

