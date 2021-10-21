PEAK6 Investments LLC Takes Position in TPG Pace Solutions Corp. (NYSE:TPGS)

PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in TPG Pace Solutions Corp. (NYSE:TPGS) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Finepoint Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Solutions in the second quarter valued at $348,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Solutions during the second quarter valued at $448,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in TPG Pace Solutions during the second quarter valued at $996,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in TPG Pace Solutions during the second quarter valued at $1,993,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in TPG Pace Solutions during the second quarter valued at $2,988,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TPGS opened at $10.16 on Thursday. TPG Pace Solutions Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.79 and a 1-year high of $10.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.00.

TPG Pace Solutions (NYSE:TPGS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

About TPG Pace Solutions

TPG Pace Solutions Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

