Pearson (LON:PSON) Rating Increased to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Pearson (LON:PSON) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have GBX 590 ($7.71) price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PSON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Pearson from GBX 960 ($12.54) to GBX 930 ($12.15) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on Pearson from GBX 660 ($8.62) to GBX 585 ($7.64) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Pearson from GBX 637 ($8.32) to GBX 750 ($9.80) and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 692.50 ($9.05).

Shares of PSON stock opened at GBX 622.40 ($8.13) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.71 billion and a PE ratio of 16.92. Pearson has a 52-week low of GBX 484.40 ($6.33) and a 52-week high of GBX 909 ($11.88). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 745.15 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 798.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.00.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of GBX 6.30 ($0.08) per share. This represents a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Pearson’s payout ratio is 0.53%.

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson plc provides educational materials and learning technologies. The company operates in four segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North America Courseware, and International. It provides test development, processing, and scoring services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies.

