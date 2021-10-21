Pearson’s (PSO) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Pearson (NYSE:PSO) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pearson from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Monday. Cheuvreux upgraded Pearson from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Societe Generale reiterated a hold rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Pearson from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of NYSE:PSO opened at $8.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.21 and its 200 day moving average is $11.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.38. Pearson has a 52-week low of $6.38 and a 52-week high of $12.39.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.0875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.95%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Pearson in the 1st quarter worth $1,727,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Pearson by 591.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Pearson by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pearson during the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Pearson by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Pearson

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

