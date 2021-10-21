Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC)

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 275 ($3.59) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price points to a potential upside of 84.81% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on HOC. Berenberg Bank raised Hochschild Mining to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.61) target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Hochschild Mining from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 205 ($2.68) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.42) price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Friday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hochschild Mining has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 228 ($2.98).

Hochschild Mining stock opened at GBX 148.80 ($1.94) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £764.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97. Hochschild Mining has a 52 week low of GBX 128.52 ($1.68) and a 52 week high of GBX 275.88 ($3.60). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 145.89 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 168.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.61.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

