PegNet (PEG) Achieves Market Cap of $124,509.89

PegNet (CURRENCY:PEG) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 20th. Over the last seven days, PegNet has traded up 18.4% against the US dollar. One PegNet coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PegNet has a market cap of $124,509.89 and $122.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001540 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.87 or 0.00067544 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.91 or 0.00072234 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.64 or 0.00102603 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,795.17 or 0.99769460 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,138.20 or 0.06371862 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00022430 BTC.

PegNet Profile

PegNet’s total supply is 2,227,955,499 coins. PegNet’s official Twitter account is @getpegnet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PegNet is https://reddit.com/r/PegNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PegNet’s official website is pegnet.org

According to CryptoCompare, “PegNet is a decentralized, non-custodial network of tokens pegged (stabilized) to different currencies and assets that allows for trading and conversion of value without the need for counterparties. It is a fully auditable, open source stablecoin and synthetics network using the competition of PoW and external oracles to converge on the prices of currencies and assets. You can mine PEG, the token of PegNet which can be seamlessly converted to any pAsset on the network with no spread, no slippage, and with infinite liquidity. “

