Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Insider Sells $7,355,200.00 in Stock

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) insider Hisao Kushi sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total transaction of $7,355,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Thursday, August 12th, Hisao Kushi sold 80,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.07, for a total transaction of $9,045,600.00.

PTON stock traded up $3.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $94.61. 341,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,267,621. The company has a market cap of $28.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.50 and a beta of 0.63. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.48 and a 52-week high of $171.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.64 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 204.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 128.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on PTON. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist cut their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.24.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

