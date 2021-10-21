Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.50.

PBA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 327.5% in the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 1,198.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 52.7% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QV Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the second quarter worth $48,000. 52.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PBA traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $33.88. 41,392 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,111,911. The company has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.66 and a 200 day moving average of $31.59. Pembina Pipeline has a twelve month low of $20.09 and a twelve month high of $34.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.16). Pembina Pipeline had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 136.05%.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.