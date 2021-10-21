Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an equal weight rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Capital One Financial began coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an overweight rating for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $95.00 price target for the company.
Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Penn National Gaming currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $111.56.
Shares of Penn National Gaming stock opened at $78.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 2.55. Penn National Gaming has a 52 week low of $52.09 and a 52 week high of $142.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.35.
In other Penn National Gaming news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 148,387 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total value of $11,459,928.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 14,900 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $1,198,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 545,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,882,562.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,987,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,994,000 after purchasing an additional 128,169 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Penn National Gaming by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,424,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,974,000 after acquiring an additional 405,801 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in Penn National Gaming by 179.3% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,404,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,273,000 after acquiring an additional 901,788 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Penn National Gaming by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 884,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,683,000 after acquiring an additional 13,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Penn National Gaming by 1,354.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 782,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,830,000 after acquiring an additional 728,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.
About Penn National Gaming
Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.
