Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an equal weight rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Capital One Financial began coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an overweight rating for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $95.00 price target for the company.

Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Penn National Gaming currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $111.56.

Shares of Penn National Gaming stock opened at $78.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 2.55. Penn National Gaming has a 52 week low of $52.09 and a 52 week high of $142.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.35.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 406.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.69) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Penn National Gaming news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 148,387 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total value of $11,459,928.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 14,900 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $1,198,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 545,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,882,562.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,987,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,994,000 after purchasing an additional 128,169 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Penn National Gaming by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,424,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,974,000 after acquiring an additional 405,801 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in Penn National Gaming by 179.3% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,404,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,273,000 after acquiring an additional 901,788 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Penn National Gaming by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 884,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,683,000 after acquiring an additional 13,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Penn National Gaming by 1,354.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 782,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,830,000 after acquiring an additional 728,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

