PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital posted earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.07. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PennantPark Floating Rate Capital.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $20.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.08 million. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 83.90%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PFLT. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,633 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 22,762 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,757,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 116.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 84,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 45,132 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 80,608 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 51,448 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 13,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFLT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.26. The stock had a trading volume of 97,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.09 million, a P/E ratio of 7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.03. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 1-year low of $7.70 and a 1-year high of $13.50.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 15th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.60%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.79%.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company invests in small market-cap and public middle market companies located in the U.S. and to a limited extent non-US companies. The fund invests in equity securities such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments with investment size of $2 to $20 million.

