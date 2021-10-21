PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital posted earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 17th.
On average, analysts expect that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.07. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PennantPark Floating Rate Capital.
PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $20.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.08 million. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 83.90%.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,633 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 22,762 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,757,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 116.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 84,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 45,132 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 80,608 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 51,448 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 13,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.30% of the company’s stock.
Shares of PFLT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.26. The stock had a trading volume of 97,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.09 million, a P/E ratio of 7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.03. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 1-year low of $7.70 and a 1-year high of $13.50.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 15th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.60%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.79%.
PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile
PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company invests in small market-cap and public middle market companies located in the U.S. and to a limited extent non-US companies. The fund invests in equity securities such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments with investment size of $2 to $20 million.
