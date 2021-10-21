Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PEGRY. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Pennon Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. HSBC raised Pennon Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Pennon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Pennon Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Pennon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of PEGRY stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.82. 217 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,979. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.68. Pennon Group has a 1-year low of $29.86 and a 1-year high of $52.38.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the provision of water management and sewerage services. It operates through the following segments: Water, Waste Management, Non-Household Retail, and Others. The Water segment comprises of the regulated water and wastewater services undertaken by South West Water. The Waste Management segment involves in the recycling, energy recovery and waste management services provided by Viridor.

