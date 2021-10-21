PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.200-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.240. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PEP. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $162.86.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $160.51 on Thursday. PepsiCo has a twelve month low of $128.32 and a twelve month high of $161.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PepsiCo stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000. Institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

