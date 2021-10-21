Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $130.00 to $155.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Perficient traded as high as $134.60 and last traded at $132.87, with a volume of 399118 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $128.80.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on PRFT. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Perficient from $75.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Perficient from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Perficient from $83.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Perficient currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.50.

In other Perficient news, Director Gary Wimberly sold 2,500 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total value of $239,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,014,435.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 35,000 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $3,550,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,919 shares of company stock worth $5,033,784. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Perficient by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,045,550 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $84,083,000 after acquiring an additional 22,021 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its stake in Perficient by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,034,762 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $83,215,000 after buying an additional 106,276 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Perficient by 548.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 782,733 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $62,947,000 after buying an additional 661,945 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Perficient by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 718,081 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $42,166,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC increased its stake in Perficient by 1,600.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 633,968 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $50,984,000 after buying an additional 596,682 shares during the period.

The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 93.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.41 and its 200-day moving average is $90.02.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Perficient had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The firm had revenue of $184.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.73 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

About Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

