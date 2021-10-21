Periscope Capital Inc. Acquires Shares of 250,000 Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:MCAEU)

Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:MCAEU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,537,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCAEU. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new stake in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $677,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,104,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,246,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,350,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,356,000.

MCAEU stock opened at $10.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.18. Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III has a 52-week low of $9.92 and a 52-week high of $11.20.

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on private companies in North America. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

