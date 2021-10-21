Periscope Capital Inc. Buys New Position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN)

Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 199,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $461,000. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,160,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter worth $653,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter worth $8,175,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter worth $498,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DCRN opened at $9.93 on Thursday. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.88.

Separately, DA Davidson started coverage on Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

About Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

