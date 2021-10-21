Periscope Capital Inc. Invests $2.53 Million in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share (NASDAQ:DNAA)

Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share (NASDAQ:DNAA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,527,000. Periscope Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.89% of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share during the second quarter valued at $354,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share during the second quarter valued at $354,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share during the second quarter valued at $505,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share during the second quarter valued at $506,000.

NASDAQ:DNAA opened at $9.84 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.83. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $10.15.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. The Company intends to focus on businesses operating in the biotechnology industry and within the neurology subsector.

