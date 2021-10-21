Periscope Capital Inc. Makes New Investment in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units (NASDAQ:ZTAQU)

Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units (NASDAQ:ZTAQU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,045,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZTAQU. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,073,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,036,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,527,000. RP Investment Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,924,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,030,000.

Shares of ZTAQU opened at $10.13 on Thursday. Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units has a 1 year low of $9.84 and a 1 year high of $11.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.99.

