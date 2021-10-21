Periscope Capital Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR)

Periscope Capital Inc. raised its position in Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR) by 31.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 354,956 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,356 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.95% of Prospector Capital worth $3,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Prospector Capital during the first quarter worth $35,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Prospector Capital during the first quarter worth $49,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Prospector Capital during the second quarter worth $97,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prospector Capital in the first quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Prospector Capital in the second quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Prospector Capital alerts:

Prospector Capital stock opened at $9.73 on Thursday. Prospector Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.52 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.73.

Prospector Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in La Jolla, California.

Recommended Story: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Prospector Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospector Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.