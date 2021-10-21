Periscope Capital Inc. Sells 75,000 Shares of FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI)

Periscope Capital Inc. cut its holdings in shares of FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 375,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,000 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in FG New America Acquisition were worth $3,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in FG New America Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in FG New America Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in FG New America Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,044,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in FG New America Acquisition by 100.0% in the second quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in FG New America Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 81.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FG New America Acquisition alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of FG New America Acquisition in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FG New America Acquisition from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of FG New America Acquisition in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of FG New America Acquisition in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of FG New America Acquisition from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.40.

OPFI stock opened at $7.22 on Thursday. FG New America Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $11.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.47.

About FG New America Acquisition

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

Read More: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI).

Receive News & Ratings for FG New America Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FG New America Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.