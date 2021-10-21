Periscope Capital Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:SLCRU)

Periscope Capital Inc. decreased its stake in Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:SLCRU) by 76.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 243,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 799,300 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in Silver Crest Acquisition were worth $2,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in Silver Crest Acquisition by 19.0% in the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 21,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition by 17.1% in the second quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 23,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $84,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition by 8.2% in the second quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 216,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 16,434 shares during the period. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $199,000.

OTCMKTS SLCRU opened at $10.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.04. Silver Crest Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $10.49.

Silver Crest Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based Central, Hong Kong.

