Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Stock Position Lowered by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,440,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 639,744 shares during the period. Philip Morris International makes up approximately 1.2% of Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $638,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,832,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,372,196,000 after buying an additional 1,269,844 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,393,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,058,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,842 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,942,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,206,961,000 after purchasing an additional 7,039,559 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,277,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,068,000 after purchasing an additional 958,285 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 18,402,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,697 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $96.60. The company had a trading volume of 6,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,399,609. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.65 and its 200 day moving average is $98.20. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.93 and a fifty-two week high of $106.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.71%.

In other news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,176,410.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PM shares. Barclays set a $98.59 price target on Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.60.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

