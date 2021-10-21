PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 20,803 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 453,319 shares.The stock last traded at $6.35 and had previously closed at $6.33.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.55 and a 200 day moving average of $6.76.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a $0.048 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th.
About PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK)
PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks high current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on February 18, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
