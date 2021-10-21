Piper Sandler Comments on Cano Health, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CANO)

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) – Piper Sandler issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Cano Health in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Tassan anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cano Health’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen began coverage on Cano Health in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Cano Health in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Cano Health in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Cano Health in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Cano Health in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cano Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.40.

NYSE CANO opened at $11.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.49. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Cano Health has a twelve month low of $9.20 and a twelve month high of $17.43.

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $393.16 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cano Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Cano Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cano Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $168,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cano Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cano Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Cano Health news, insider Richard Aguilar purchased 51,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.93 per share, for a total transaction of $613,118.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,393 shares in the company, valued at $613,118.49. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marlow Hernandez acquired 54,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.93 per share, for a total transaction of $652,893.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,717,710.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,314,711 shares of company stock worth $14,262,011.

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.

